Corporate Deal

MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik AS, a global logistics provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, MNG will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $676 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 7, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Istanbul-based MNG Havayollari is represented by White & Case and Goksu Safi Isik. Golden Falcon, which is based in Newark, Delaware, is advised by Greenberg Traurig and Herdem. Paul Hastings counseled UBS Investment Bank and Moelis & Company, acting as financial advisers to Golden Falcon.

Transportation & Logistics

December 08, 2022, 11:18 AM