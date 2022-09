Corporate Deal

Verdantas, a portfolio company of Round Table Capital Management LP (RTC), announced that it has acquired environmental assessment consultant JM Sorge Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based RTC was advised by Greenberg Traurig and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth. Counsel information for JM Sorge, based in Somerville, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 08, 2022, 10:51 AM