Yext Inc., the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, has agreed to acquire Hearsay Systems Inc., a global leader in digital client engagement for financial services for $220 million and up to an additional $95 million if certain performance targets are achieved. The transaction, announced June 10, is expected to close in 2025. New York-based Yext is advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Hearsay, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team including partners Jana Chapto, Julie Crisp and Patrick English.

June 11, 2024, 4:19 PM

