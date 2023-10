Corporate Deal

Private equity firm CCMP Growth Advisors LP has agreed to acquire marine construction distributor Decks & Docks in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based CCMP Growth was advised by Ropes & Gray. Decks & Docks, which is based in Clearwater, Florida, was represented by a Morgan Lewis team.

October 05, 2023, 8:25 AM

