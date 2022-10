Corporate Deal

Paris-based beverage company Pernod Ricard has agreed to acquire Codigo 1530 Tequila, a range of ultra-premium and prestige tequila, in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton and Perkins Coie. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pernod Ricard is advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Sue Meng and Paul Bird. Codigo 1530, which is based in Jalisco, Mexico, is represented by Perkins Coie.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 20, 2022, 11:19 AM