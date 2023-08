Corporate Deal

MUFG Bank, a core banking subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, has agreed to acquire 24,000,000 shares of the common stock of U.S. Bancorp for $936 million. Tokyo-based MUFG was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners C. Michelle Chen, H. Rodgin Cohen, Keiji Hatano and Donald Toumey. Counsel information for U.S. Bancorp was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2023, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /