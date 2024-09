Corporate Deal

Bain Capital Life Sciences has led an over $200 million strategic growth investment in contract drug development company Seran Bioscience. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Rajarshi Banerjee. Counsel information for Seran, which is based in Bend, Oregon, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 20, 2024, 9:57 AM