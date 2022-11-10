Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced that it has completed its sale of Frontline Education, a provider of administration software for educators in K-12, to Roper Technologies Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.7 billion. Thoma Bravo and Frontline Education were advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Frontline Education was also counseled by Cooley LLP. Roper, which is based in Sarasota, Florida, was represented by a Jones Day team.

Investment Firms

November 10, 2022, 12:10 PM