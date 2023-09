Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $100 million. The issuance was announced by Minerva Luxembourg, a wholly owned subsidiary of Minerva. The Davis Polk corporate team included Manuel Garciadiaz, Drew Glover and Matt Weaver.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 25, 2023, 12:24 PM

nature of claim: /