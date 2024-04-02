Corporate Deal

Lakeside Holding Ltd., an ocean freight transportation company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on April 1 to list its shares of the Nasdaq. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Itasca, Illinois-based company is advised by DLA Piper; the Flangas Law Group; and Huang & Hu. The underwriters, led by Axiom Capital Management and the Benchmark Co., are represented by Sheppard Mullin partners Stephen Cohen and Richard Friedman.

