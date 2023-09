Corporate Deal

K2 Insurance Services has placed a strategic investment in Titan Flood Inc. in a deal guided by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Cooley. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Diego-based K2 Insurance was advised by Wachtell Lipton. Titan Flood, which is based in Tampa, Florida, was represented by a Cooley team including partner John Robertson.

Insurance

September 29, 2023, 11:44 AM

nature of claim: /