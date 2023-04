Corporate Deal

Superannuation fund Aware Super has acquired Qatari Diar’s 22 percent stake in build-to-rent operator and developer Get Living plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Aware will be joining existing stakeholders APG and DOOR slp. Sydney-based Aware Super was advised by Hogan Lovells. DOOR slp, which is based in Jersey, was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Laura Pembridge. Qatari Diar was counseled by a CMS team.

April 04, 2023, 10:31 AM

