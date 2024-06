Corporate Deal

RSK Group Limited entered into an agreement to receive a strategic investment of 800 million pounds (approximately $1 billion) from a consortium led by Searchlight Capital Partners and Ares Management Corporation. Searchlight Capital was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Gavin Gordon and Andrew Gray. Counsel information for RSK Group and Ares Management was not immediately available.

June 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

