Corporate Deal

Apax Digital Fund II has placed a strategic investment in independent research and advisory firm IANS Research. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Apax Digital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Adam Clifford. Counsel information for IANS Research, which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

Business Services

April 25, 2024, 1:10 PM

