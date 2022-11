Corporate Deal

AppHub, an e-commerce enablement platform and portfolio company of Silversmith Capital Partners, announced its acquisition of online review platform Reviews.io Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based AppHub was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Larissa Cespedes-Yaffar and Christian Atwood. Counsel information for Reviews.io, which is based in Leicester, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

November 24, 2022, 9:11 AM