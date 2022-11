Corporate Deal

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Ltd., a hospitality and lifestyle company, registered with the SEC on Nov. 10 to raise approximately $52 million in an initial public offering. The China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Li He; Maples and Calder; and JunHe LLP. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, CMBI, China International Capital Corporation Ltd. and Citigroup, are represented by Zhong Lun Law Firm and Latham & Watkins.