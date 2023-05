Corporate Deal

Constellation Insurance Holdings Inc. announced that its subsidiary Ohio National Life Insurance has entered into an agreement with Pruco Life Insurance, an affiliate of Prudential Financial, to reinsure a $10 billion block of variable annuities. Constellation was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team that was led by partner Marilyn Lion. Prudential was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Gregory Astrachan and Michael Stern.

May 25, 2023, 1:48 PM

