Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the sole book-running manager in connection with the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at an aggregate $162.5 million. The issuance was announced Apr. 18 by Fremont, California-based Enovix. The Davis Polk team included partners Mark DiFiore, Emily Roberts and Derek Walters. The notes come due 2028.

April 24, 2023, 7:26 AM

