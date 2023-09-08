Corporate Deal

Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire electric piping distributor Harrington Process Solutions from Nautic Partners in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Sept. 7, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Christopher Thomas and Kat Murphy. Nautic Partners, which is based in Providence, Rhode Island, was represented by McDermott Will.

