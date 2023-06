Corporate Deal

Micromobility.com Inc., which sells and rents small vehicles including e-bikes and electric scooters, has agreed to merge with EVmo Inc., a provider of fleet management and rental services to the rideshare and gig economy industries. Micromobility.com, which is headquartered in New York, was advised by Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP. Counsel information was not immediately available for Manhattan Beach, California-based EVmo.

