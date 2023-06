Corporate Deal

Incora, a provider of supply chain solutions, and certain subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Fort Worth, Texas-based Incora was counseled by Milbank. The ad hoc group of first-lien noteholders was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners Angela Libby, Elliot Moskowitz, Damian Schaible and Kenneth Steinberg.

June 06, 2023, 2:44 PM

