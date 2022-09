Corporate Deal

Real estate investment trust company Industrial Logistics Properties Trust announced that it has closed on a $1.2 billion debt funding round provided by Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets, and Morgan Stanley. Newton, Massachusetts-based Industrial Logistics was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Counsel information for the loan providers was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2022, 8:56 AM