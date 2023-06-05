Corporate Deal

A consortium led by EQT with a minority investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's subsidiary, Luxinva SA, have agreed to acquire Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc for an enterprise value of approximately 4.9 billion pounds ($6.1 billion). The transaction, announced June 2, is expected to close by the end of 2023. The consortium was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Roger Johnson, Dipak Bhundia, Francesca Harris and Adrian Duncan. Luxinva, which is based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Northwich, United Kingdom-based Dechra was counseled by DLA Piper.

June 05, 2023, 7:56 AM

