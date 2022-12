Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire Clinisupplies Ltd., a continence care products manufacturer and distributor, from Healthium Medtech Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KKR is advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Counsel information for Clinisupplies Ltd., which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

December 06, 2022, 9:10 AM