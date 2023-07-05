Corporate Deal

Brookfield Reinsurance has agreed to acquire American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. for an equity value of approximately $4.3 billion in cash and stock. The transaction, announced July 5, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Bermuda-based Brookfield was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Debevoise & Plimpton. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners David J. Perkins and Richard Hall. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by insurance M&A partners Drew Dutton and Andrew Jamieson. American Equity Investment, which is based in West Des Moines, Iowa, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including the firm's senior chairman H. Rodgin Cohen and partners Stephen M. Kotran and Melissa Sawyer.

July 05, 2023, 11:09 AM

