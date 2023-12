Corporate Deal

Financial services company Corebridge Financial Inc. was counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $750 million. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled underwriters Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Craig Brod, Jeffrey Karpf and Amy Shapiro. The notes come due 2034.

December 07, 2023, 10:33 AM

