CesiumAstro Inc., a leading provider of space communications technology, announced the closing of a $65 million Series B+ funding round. The round was led by Trousdale Ventures, with matching participation from Development Bank of Japan and Quanta Computer Inc. Investors also included Kleiner Perkins, L3Harris Technologies Inc. and Matter Venture Partners. Optimal Counsel LLP guided Austin, Texas-based CesiumAstro.

June 21, 2024, 1:06 PM

