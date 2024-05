Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital announced that one of its affiliates has completed that acquisition of industrial cleaning and infrastructure maintenance provider USA DeBusk in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. was advised by McDermott Will. USA DeBusk, which is based in Deer Park, Texas, was represented by Holland & Knight.

Business Services

May 02, 2024, 10:49 AM

nature of claim: /