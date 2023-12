Corporate Deal

Bain Capital Private Equity has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Eleda, an excavation services and civil works provider, from Altor. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Bain Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jacob Traff, Adrian Maguire, Nick Appleton and Ben Hai. Counsel information for Eleda, which is based in Sweden, was not immediately available.

