Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright counseled BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a syndicate of lenders and SACE in connection with the underwriting of a $1.5 billion credit loan facility. The issuance, for four new cruise vessels, was announced Nov. 23 by Basel, Switzerland-based Viking Ocean Cruises. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Simon Hartley.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 8:49 AM