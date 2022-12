Corporate Deal

Eversheds Sutherland advised Lightsource bp on the sale of five solar photvoltaic projects to Sonnedix Power Holdings Limited. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Eversheds Sutherland team was led by partner Stephen Hill. London-based Sonnedix was advised by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by partner Trevor Ingle.

Renewable Energy

December 07, 2022