Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised Two Circles, a marketing agency, on the sale of a majority stake to Charterhouse Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Latham team was led by partner Farah O'Brien. Counsel information for London-based Charterhouse Capital was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 12, 2024, 2:41 PM

