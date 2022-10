Corporate Deal

Inversago Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company, announced that it has secured 95 million Canadian dollars (approximately $70 million) in a Series C funding round led by New Enterprise Associates, with participation from Amgen Ventures, Forbion Ventures, Genesys and others. Montreal-based Inversago Pharma was advised by a White & Case team led by partner James Hu. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.