Corporate Deal

Diamondback Energy Inc. subsidiary Viper Energy Partners LP has agreed to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests from affiliates of Warwick Capital Partners and GRP Energy Capital in exchange for approximately $750 million in cash and around 9 million in Viper common units. Midland, Texas-based Viper Energy was advised by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team led by United States oil & gas practice leader Stephen Boone. Warwick Capital and GRP Energy were represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Thomas Laughlin and Will Eiland.

Energy

September 06, 2023, 10:27 AM

