Corporate Deal

Chartis Group, a portfolio company of Audax Group, has acquired health care payer consulting firm HealthScape Advisors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Chartis was advised by a Ropes & Gray team including private equity partners Ken Chow and Adam Leamon. Counsel information for HealthScape Advisors, which is also based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 07, 2024, 9:22 AM

