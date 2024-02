Corporate Deal

RENK Group AG, a transmissions, engines, hybrid drive systems and suspension systems manufacturer, registered with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Feb. 7 to raise roughly 500 million euros ($536 million) in an initial public offering. The Augsburg, Germany-based company was advised by Latham & Watkins partners Ryan Benedict, Jan Penselin, Oliver Seiler and Rainer Traugott.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2024, 9:45 AM

