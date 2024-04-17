Corporate Deal

International Paper has agreed to acquire packaging company DS Smith plc for approximately $9.9 billion. The transaction, announced April 16, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Memphis, Tennessee-based International Paper was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team included partners Laura Collins and James Lowe. DS Smith, which is based in London, was represented by Slaughter and May and Sullivan & Cromwell.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 17, 2024, 10:23 AM

