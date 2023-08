Corporate Deal

Consilio has agreed to acquire legal talent platform Lawyers On Demand and legal consultancy platform SYKE in a deal guided by Jones Day and Stephenson Harwood. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Consilio was advised by a Jones Day team led by the firm's corporate practice leader Vica Irani. Lawyers On Demand and SYKE, both based in London, were represented by a Stephenson Harwood team.

Legal Services

August 03, 2023, 7:25 AM

