PowerGEM has acquired software consulting firm Astrape Consulting in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Maynard Nexsen. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clifton Park, New York-based PowerGEM was advised by Goodwin Procter. Astrape Consulting, which is based in Hoover, Alabama, was represented by a Maynard Nexsen team.

May 01, 2024, 11:06 AM

