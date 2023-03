Corporate Deal

White & Case has guided IDB Invest in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $440 million. The issuance was announced Mar. 23 by Oslo, Norway-based renewable power producer Scatec ASA. The White & Case team included partners John Anderson, Sean Goldstein, Martin Menski and Suzanne Perry.

March 27, 2023, 7:29 AM

