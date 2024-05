Corporate Deal

AIG has agreed to sell approximately 120 million shares of its Corebridge common stock to Nippon Life Insurance for $31.47 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $3.8 billion. AIG was represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Counsel information for Nippon Life Insurance was not immediately available.

Insurance

May 16, 2024, 11:40 AM

