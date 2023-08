Corporate Deal

L Catterton has agreed to acquire Thorne HealthTech Inc. for approximately $680 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 28, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Greenwich, Connecticut-based L Catterton was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Joshua Kogan and Marshall Shaffer. Thorne HealthTech, which is based in Summerville, South Carolina, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Investment Firms

August 29, 2023, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: /