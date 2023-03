Corporate Deal

General Mills Inc. was counseled by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath in a debt offering worth $1 billion. Underwriters for the offering included Barclays, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities. The underwriters were counseled by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners John B. Meade and Mario J. Verdolini. The notes come due 2033.

March 31, 2023, 12:53 PM

