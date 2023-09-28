Corporate Deal

AGCO Corp. has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Trimble Inc.'s portfolio of Precision Ag assets and technologies for $2 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 28, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Duluth, Georgia-based AGCO received counsel from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The Simpson Thacher team was led by New York-based partners Jakob Rendtorff and Eric Swedenburg. Trimble, which is based in Westminster, Colorado, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included corporate partners Thomas Ivey and Amr Razzak.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 28, 2023, 12:40 PM

