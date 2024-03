Corporate Deal

Reed Smith has guided Aussafer Due Srl, a portfolio company of 21 Invest, in connection with its acquisition of a majority stake in sheet metal working contract manufacturer Hailtec GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Reed Smith team included partners Constantin Conrads, Rene Lochmann, Etienne Richthammer and Michaela Westrup. Counsel information for Hailtec, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2024, 12:20 PM

