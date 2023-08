Corporate Deal

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe guided London-based RegTech Open Project, developer of the 'Orbit Open' regulatory compliance platform, in a 60 million sterling pounds ($75.7 million) initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. The Orrick Herrington team was led by partner Edward Dyson.

Technology

August 24, 2023, 2:22 PM

nature of claim: /