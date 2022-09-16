Corporate Deal

Data center provider EVODC LLC d/b/a Evocative has agreed to acquire a majority of Internap Corp.'s data facilities in a deal guided by Jones Day. The transaction, announced Sept. 14, is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Jose, California-based Evocative is advised by a Jones Day team that includes partners Zachary Brecheisen and Troy Lewis. Counsel information for Internap, based in Reston, Virginia, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 16, 2022, 9:16 AM