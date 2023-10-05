Corporate Deal

Bolt Threads Inc., a sustainable consumer goods biomaterials company, is going public through a SPAC merger with Golden Arrow Merger Corp. As a result of the merger, Bolt Projects Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $35 million. Berkeley, California-based Bolt Threads was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Drew Capurro, Jim Morrone and Haim Zaltzman. Golden Arrow was represented by Greenberg Traurig. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole counseled BTIG LLC, acting as financial advisor to Bolt Threads.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2023, 10:13 AM

