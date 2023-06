Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided an ad hoc group of term lenders in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.38 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 9 by Malvern, Pennsylvania-based LifeScan Global Corp., a glucose management device manufacturer. The Davis Polk team included partners Nick Benham and Damian Schaible.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 8:32 AM

