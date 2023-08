Corporate Deal

RQM+ announced that it has acquired contract research organization CRO Kottmann in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Monroeville, Pennsylvania-based RQM+ was advised by DLA Piper. Counsel information for CRO Kottmann, which is based in Hamm, Germany, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 29, 2023, 9:40 AM

nature of claim: /